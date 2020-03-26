Observe social distancing rules, and don’t ride if you’re feeling unwell…

The RTA has released new guidelines around the use of taxis and the Dubai Metro, tram and bus systems.

The precautionary measures aim to stop the spread of coronavirus by keeping passenger numbers to a minimum and ensuring people cover up responsibly. Here’s an overview of the RTA’s new rules for Dubai Metro, taxis, trams and buses:

All passengers must now wear a face mask on public transport and in taxis

Taxi and public transport users are advised not to ride if they have a fever or flu symptoms

Taxis and limousines are now restricted to carrying a maximum of two passengers, and they must sit in the back seat of the car

On the Dubai Metro, tram and bus systems, you must observe the alternate seating policy. Do not sit in seats marked with an X

If you’re standing up on the Dubai Metro, tram or bus services, keep a safe distance by staying on the demarcated floor stickers

Additional services are being run to make up for the reduced capacity, and bus shelters in Dubai have been temporarily closed.

As part of precautionary measures against the novel #coronavirus, #COVID19, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, #RTA, announced several proactive and preventive measures to protect the health of public transport riders.#WamNewshttps://t.co/LBnfZcw3Ns pic.twitter.com/POHGhpMqr3 — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) March 25, 2020

According to the WAM news site, “RTA has called on public transport riders not to use public transport unless necessary; plan their journeys in advance to avoid peak hours, as delays are expected due to the new measures taken; and cooperate with the supervisors deployed at bus and metro stations or on board these modes.”

Please note, due to the UAE’s nationwide disinfection programme this weekend, public transport in Dubai will be suspended each night, from 8pm until 6am.

This article was updated at 5.55pm, Thursday March 26 to reflect the most current information.