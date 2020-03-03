Only people working in certain sectors will be allowed to leave their homes from 8pm to 6am each night…

This weekend, unless you work in a handful of sectors, all UAE residents must stay indoors from 8pm until 6am each night, while a nationwide disinfection programme takes place.

From tonight, public transport will be halted and movements will be restricted across the UAE, as facilities are sterilised.

MoHAP & MoI to Conduct ‘National Disinfection Programme’ for all public utilities, public transport over weekend#WamNews https://t.co/qboSWKMIt9 pic.twitter.com/dTJWQEmHRL — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) March 25, 2020

The Ministry of Health Prevention, MoHAP and the Ministry of Interior, MoI announced the three-day ‘National Disinfection Programme’ last night, in its latest attempt to stem the coronavirus pandemic in the UAE.

More details will be shared at midday today, but for now here are the main points:

Each night for the next three nights, public transport will be closed and movements in the street will be restricted, with normal services resuming at 6am the following morning

You may only leave your home if it is absolutely essential to get food and medical supplies, or if you work in a vital sector

According to state news agency WAM, vital sectors include: “energy, telecommunications, health, education, security, law enforcement, military, postal service, shipping and logistics, medicines, water, food, civil aviation, airports, passports, banking and financial services, government media and the service sectors, including petrol stations and construction.”

If you leave your home, you will be asked to show your ID

UAE authorities are increasingly clamping down on people who flaunt the stay-at-home message, using drones to monitor movements around beaches and public spaces, and issuing fines for non-compliance.

Grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies are now permitted to trade 24 hours a day – these will remain open over the weekend, but can only operate at 30 per cent capacity, and customers must maintain a distance of two metres.

New rules regarding the use of public transport have also been released – you can read the new guidelines for Dubai Metro, taxis, trams and buses here.

This article was update at 5.50pm Thursday March 26 to include the most current information regarding the hours of operation.