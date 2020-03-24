A sobering message covered the world’s tallest tower last night…

The Burj Khalifa is no stranger when it comes to showing messages of solidarity, having recently lit up in the colours of China, Italy and Spain to show support for these nations as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Last night, however, the messaging hit closer to home, with a simple plea that read: #STAYHOME

The plea follows an announcement on Monday from the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, urging everyone to stay at home, and to only venture out for essential work, emergencies, or to collect groceries and medicines.

The UAE authorities are attempting to limit the spread of Covid-19 with wide-sweeping closures and new regulations across the country.

As it stands, all malls and shopping centres must close for the next two weeks, with the exception of hypermarkets and pharmacies.

Restaurants are also closed for two weeks, except for those in hotels, which are permitted to serve in-house guests only. Restaurants can offer takeaway and home delivery, so long as they adhere to strict hygiene practices.

If you must venture out, people are asked to use private cars for any travel, with no more than three people in the car.

In pictures: Burj Khalifa shows solidarity

On February 2, 2020, Burj Khalifa shared support for the people of Wuhan, China, at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Khalifa (@burjkhalifa) on Mar 12, 2020 at 10:47am PDT

On March 16, the world’s tallest tower shone a spotlight on the plight of Italy, which has become the hardest hit nation from the Covid-19 pandemic.

@BurjKhalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest skyscraper and symbol of the United Arab Emirates, shined tonight with the colours of the 🇮🇹 flag alternating with “We are with you”, as a sign of solidarity and friendship with Italy in the common challenge to overcome #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/hg99c6u1Ke — Italy in UAE (@ItalyinUAE) March 16, 2020

And three days ago, it showed support for Spain.