There’s even a fun new dedicated kids’ area…

The Green Planet is the fun, educational attraction that anyone of any age is sure to enjoy. It houses a huge indoor tropical bio-dome, 3,000 tropical plants and animals, and has just opened a cool new rainforest-themed cafe.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, The Green Planet Cafe is open now, serving food and drinks from 10am to 7pm daily. The refurbished terrace has been given a jungle makeover as well as the addition of a brand-new dedicated kids’ play area, complete with ball pit.

Your little ones will be encouraged to burn off all extra energy gained from the dedicated kids menu, with the soft play small slides and climbing area. Continuing the theme, a team of biologists experts are on-hand even while you’re munching your lunch, with animal encounters around every corner.

The menu features a series of healthy and indulgent dishes, including green Benedict and bubble waffles for breakfast, or quinoa salad, burgers, pizza and pasta on the lunch menu. For the children there’s a special menu featuring all of their favourites such as pancakes, pizzas, and hot dogs.

Inside is where the fun continues with access to three storeys of exciting wildlife. Start in the forest floor, where you can witness 1,000 piranhas in a live feeding frenzy before making your way up to the canope where you can see the bio-dome in all its glory.

Look out for exotic birds, snakes, spiders and even a slow loris. Don’t miss the opportunity to hang out with the sleepy sloth, and explore the newly-opened bat cave. Day pass tickets to The Green Planet start from Dhs110 if you buy online, or it’s Dhs120 on the door, however children under three are free.

The Green Planet, City Walk, daily, 10am to 7pm, Dhs110. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Images: Provided