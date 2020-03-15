Feeling the pinch of pursestrings this month? Surkus is here to help…

A new app is currently working to make the life of Dubai residents a little easier, and for those who are looking to save money, Surkus has a solution this month. Throughout March, anyone who uses the app will be granted a free meal from one of 20 homegrown restaurants in the city.

In partnership with Sweetheart Kitchen, select restaurants ordered through Surkus will be delivered by Zomato. All you need to do to redeem the complimentary meal is leave a review of the experience on Zomato, submit proof to Surkus, and you’ll receive a refund to your PayPal account.

Options include a variety of cuisines and options available to suit all tastes, across various locations in the city. Whether you’re in the mood for Poke bowls from The Poke Project, salads from Quinoa Bar and cheat meals from Schatzburger burger, there’s something for everyone.

Members are welcome to order from multiple restaurants, up to one free offer per day for the rest of March. For each meal reviewed, users can submit a screenshot of the Zomato review through a portal, which once verified will be approved for the refund. Each restaurant offers alternative rebate amounts, so be sure to check the terms and conditions before placing an order.

The refund process should take one to two days before reaching your PayPal account. From there you’ll be able to release the cash back into your bank account.

Download Surkus App here. @surkusuae

Images: Provided