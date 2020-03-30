Students will take part in distance learning for the rest of the academic year…

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced today that all public and private school and university students in the UAE will conduct their studies via distance learning until June 2020, when the academic year ends.

News of the extension came via a press conference, and subsequently on Twitter, where the Ministry explained: “The decision to extend the distance learning system comes in response to the exceptional circumstances and national efforts to adopt the best mechanisms to preserve society,” amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

With many students preparing to sit exams, The Ministry confirmed that it’s “working on a methodology, which includes the application of evaluation mechanisms and exams for the remainder of the current academic year 2019-2020 in a way that is in the interest of students.”

الوزارة تعمل على وضع منهجية، تتضمن تطبيق آليات التقويم والامتحانات للفترة المتبقية من العام الدراسي الحالي 2019-2020 بشكل يصب في مصلحة الطلبة.#التعلم_عن_بعد_الإمارات#بيئة_تعليمية_آمنة #dl_moeuae pic.twitter.com/ws0MfTtdWe — وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) March 30, 2020

There was an indication from the press conference that examinations may be permitted to take place, on-site, in the respective institutions.

The MOE said that more information on strategy and procedure would be unveiled over the next few days.

Schools and universities were originally closed back on March 8 for a period of four weeks (two of which included spring break). It was in order to deep clean facilities and allow students to protect themselves by practicing effective social distancing.

All schools & universities in the UAE will be closed for 4 weeks starting Sunday March 8. Facilities will be deep cleaned during this time. pic.twitter.com/Y6kkD74sZe — وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) March 3, 2020

These measures have now been extended to serve the best interests of everyone, to keep our students, teachers and other workers in the education system safe.

Images: Unsplash