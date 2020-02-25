DIFC White Night will run on the first Sunday of every month…

Sunday nights out are normally a subject for much debate, but for those who love to hold onto the weekend for as long as possible, DIFC has a new deal for you. The first Sunday of each month will now be known as White Night at the Dubai International Financial Centre, with a great deal on offer.

Between 7pm and 9pm, anyone wearing a full white outfit on Sunday March 1, and every first Sunday of the month thereafter, will be rewarded with a complimentary beverage and canapé at 16 of DIFC’s exciting up-market venues. Not only that, but you’ll also find plenty of live entertainment and enjoy lat night access to many of the cool art galleries.

White Nights are a popular concept implemented across Europe, wear guests wearing the chosen colour will be able to enjoy discounts and freebies across a selection of bar and restaurants. The new concept should work well for DIFC, as it has a wide selection of exciting and varied dining concepts, located within close proximity of each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIFC (@difc) on Feb 24, 2020 at 6:36am PST

The selected venues include: Antika Bar, BB Social Dining, BOCA, Cipriani, Gaucho, Hutong, Indie, Intersect by Lexus, Luna Sky Bar, Marea, Mina Brasserie, Penrose, Roberto’s, Spark by Caramel, 3rd Floor Sports Bar and Club in Capital Club and St. Trop by Waldorf Astoria.

The area is popular with the surrounding work crowd, and many of Downtown Dubai dwellers, but is located just a 20 minute drive from Dubai Media City and Dubai Marina. With the promise of complimentary drinks and bites, the new White Night sounds like a worthwhile trip to us.

And it will be all white on the night…

Dubai International Financial Centre, Downtown Dubai, Sunday March 1 (then first Sunday of each month), 7pm to 9pm, free. @difc

Images: Provided