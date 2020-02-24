Thai-style buckets, street food, fire performers and more await you…

If you’re a working professional, chances are, you’ve either done the travelling ‘gap year’ or know someone who has. Consequently, you’ve undoubtedly heard of the legendary Full Moon parties on the idyllic Thai island of Koh Pha Ngan.

But, if you’ve never quite made it that far, don’t worry as popular Dubai beach club Zero Gravity, is bringing its version of a Full Moon Party to you, right here in the city. Get ready to dance barefoot on the beach under the full moon, with Thai-style drinks, live cooking stations, DJs, fire performers and UV face painters.

The first one will take place on Tuesday, March 10 and will be the initial instalment of a series of three ‘Full Moon’ parties happening at Zero Gravity in the coming months. The party kicks off at 8pm and runs through till 3am with free entry for ladies and entry for gents priced at Dhs100, inclusive of two drinks.

In true festival style, the beach will be jazzed up with glow-in-the-dark decoration, cool teepees and dramatic flaming torches, with a shoe rack on which to place your footwear when you arrive. Colourful beanbags will also be strewn around for you to flop on to if you need a brief break from dancing.

When you’ve worked up a hunger, tuck into some classic Thai street food dishes including Pad Thai noodles, chicken satay skewers, vegetable spring rolls for Dhs35. For those with a sweet tooth, desserts include a mango chocolate crepe and custard steam buns.

Thai bucket drinks have become synonymous with the Full Moon parties in Thailand, and you’ll find them at The Full Moon Party at Zero Gravity. Ladies will also receive a complimentary coconut cocktail served in a real coconut.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tuesday March 10, 8pm to 3am, free entry for ladies, Dhs100 entry for guys, inclusive of two drinks. Tel: (04) 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

