Enjoy a girls’ night out without breaking the bank…

There’s no shortage of brilliant ladies’ night deals in Dubai, but so few of them fall on the weekend. Leonardo in Dubai Marina has just announced a new Friday night deal which is sure to get you gathering the girls immediately.

Every Friday, between 7pm and 10pm, ladies are invited to indulge in three hours of free-flowing wine, as well as a platter of canapés for Dhs99 per person. Bites include arancini, a selection of focaccia, bruschetta and homemade beef or vegetarian ravioli from the authentic Italian restaurant.

If you’re looking to make a night of it, you can also book a table for dinner, where you’ll be able to tuck into all of the tasty menu options, with a 25 per cent discount for all ladies. The restaurant is also offering ladies and mixed groups 25 per cent off the menu on Sunday March 8 and Saturday March 21.

You’ll find Leonardo in Stella Di Mare hotel, which is located at the far end of Dubai Marina. The cosy Italian restaurant offers authentic cuisine alongside friendly service and a vibrant atmosphere.

Now you’ll struggle to find an excuse to turn down a fun girls night out, as Dhs99 for three hours of fun is difficult to refuse. We recommend making your booking in advance to avoid disappointment on the night, as we’re sure this is set to be a busy one.

Leonardo, Stella Di Mare Hotel, Dubai Marina, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 563 5555. @leonardodxb

Images: Facebook