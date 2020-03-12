Up to the challenge?

Just because CrossFit has a repute for being super tough doesn’t mean you have to be a pro athlete to be part of the community. There are plenty of CrossFitters ready to show you the ropes and help you get to crushing those WODs (CrossFit speak for workout of the day). Feeling up to the challenge?

We’ve rounded up the best Dubai CrossFit boxes for you to try…

1. Base3 at JLT

CrossFit specific for Dhs1,155 (per month)

Founder and coach Craig Harriman is well-known on the CrossFit scene and this airy gym is top-notch. With a spacious floor-plan, the gym can comfortably run several classes at once. The amenities are plentiful, making it the ideal gym if you need to get ready for work in the morning after sweating it out. Try the conditioning class if you’re a beginner, it’s less technical than a standard CrossFit class but you’ll still be gasping for air by the end of it.

base3.ae

2. CrossFit Yas

Dhs400 (per week), Dhs999 (per month)

Responsible for some of the UAE’s fittest athletes (coach Jamie Greene came third in the 2019 CrossFit Games), CrossFit Yas has plenty of branches to start you up. The gym based in JLT is friendly, and allows for a free taster class to get you started. Memberships also allow training across the variety of outlets, from Ghadeer to RAK, Yas Island and Abu Dhabi Marina Mall as well as JLT.

vfuae.com

3. CrossFit Alioth at Al Quoz

Dhs1,050 (per month)

If you’re a die-hard CrossFit fan and want to spot some of the biggest names in CrossFit training, this is the place to be. The gym is well equipped with all the latest hardware (treadmills, bikes and the like), and has a spacious layout. Manager, James says that though it has a reputation for being elite, the main elite qualities are the coaching and the community.

crossfitalioth.com

4. InnerFight at Al Quoz

Dhs1,050 (per month)

Outsiders tout it as something of a cult, because of its rounded approach to members. You may know owner Marcus Smith as the guy who ran 30 marathons in 30 days for the Dubai Fitness Challenge in 2018. The gym also hosts regular social outings for members. It may intimidate at first, but once you give it a go, you’ll be hooked.

innerfight.com

5. CrossFit Sands at Motor City

Dhs1,049 (per month)

The self-proclaimed, friendliest family box (term for a CrossFit gym) in Dubai, CrossFit Sands encourages families to get involved with children’s classes, and prides itself on being approachable. Sands also hosts a 30-day lifestyle challenge, where participants are encouraged to get into a healthier routine over a month, with the help of Sands’ professionals and members.

sandsfitness.ae

6. CrossFit Goldbox at Business Bay & Al Quoz

Dhs999 (per month)

Its Al Quoz branch claims to be the biggest CrossFit box in the city, with two levels and a private training room upstairs. The Business Bay outlet is equally slick, and the gym offers a week of fundamental training prior to you getting into the classes, so you can nail every movement when you do hit the hard stuff.

goldboxfitness.com

7. CrossFit Duo aka Iconic Fitness at Dubai Marina

Dhs900 (per month)

Owners of Iconic Fitness Reyhana Sallie and Andy Harper practice what they preach. They’re part of the UAE CrossFit community, often spotted competing in friendly throwdowns around town. CrossFit Duo also hosts specialised training sessions for injury recovery.

iconicfitness.ae

