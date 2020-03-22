The RTA’s Dubai Drive app saves you a trip to the Happiness Centre…

When we’re all doing our best to maintain a safe distance, the RTA is making it even easier to avoid human contact with the launch of its new app, Dubai Drive.

Designed as part of the ‘Month of Smart Pay’ initiative, the launch couldn’t have come at a better time.

Rather than queuing up at your nearest Happiness Centre to renew your vehicle registration in person, for the next three months the RTA will let you do it all online.

To support the “Month of Smart Pay” initiative, use smart channels to complete transactions from your home and pay the service fees for #RTA easily, including renewing vehicle registration available on the #DubaiDrive app. Check the step-by-step guide with this video. pic.twitter.com/JxBhqeUJfA — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 20, 2020

All you need to do is download the DubaiDrive app on the App Store or GooglePlay, then head to the section titled RTA Services.

On its Twitter account, the RTA explained that the move was “in line with the latest decision taken by the Ministry of Interior which enables renewing expired vehicle’s registration cards without the need to visit the service delivery centres for the next three months”

From today, vehicle registration renewal will only be available via the RTA’s online channels, including rta.ae, the DubaiDrive app and the RTA Dubai App.

This online-only move also means you don’t have to have your vehicle inspected for the next three months.

It’s all part of the government’s support of the #StayHome movement, which hopes to limit the spread of coronavirus in the UAE.

Some more recent measures include the closure of all beaches, pools and parks in the UAE, and the introduction of strict regulations regarding social distancing in shops and restaurants.

Together, we can all do our bit to help reduce the impact of Covid-19.