Someone say cupcake?

Whether its a slice of strawberry cheesecake you’re craving, a Nutella cupcake or Japanese moishi — we’re sure you’ll find something delicious to order from the list of spots listed below.

Here’s 8 spots in Dubai that will deliver a sweet treat right to your door…

1. Sugargram

If you haven’t sunken your teeth into these bitesize cupcakes yet, now’s the time to do it. Flavours include triple chocolate, peanut butter and jelly, mint and chocolate, lotus biscuit, red velvet and much more. You can either order in a box that has five cupcakes for Dhs30 (we’re sure you’ll need more than one of it though…) or pay Dhs125 for a box of 25 that comes with eight flavours of your choosing. They’ve also just launched a new version with an apt ‘Stay Home’ sleeve, too.

Sugargram Dubai, available on Deliveroo. @sugargram_me

2. Sugarholic

Female owned local Sugaholic serve up a variety of cakes, cupcakes and cake pops that are available in a variety of different flavors. If you love chocolate, they have flavors such as Ferrero, Flake, After 8, Kit Kat and more available in both cake and cupcake form. Their cake pops come in four flavours: chocolate, Ferrero, red velvet and rainbow. Yum! Have a birthday for a loved one coming up? They do cakes like the one pictured above. Check out their Instagram for more wonderful creations.

3. Scoopie

The Dubai-based gourmet ice cream cafe serves up ice cream that’s probably one of the most memorable you’ve ever tasted. It is created using liquid nitrogen and only the finest ingredients available such as cream from Denmark and hand picked Boiron fruit from France and valhrona chocolate from France. Scoopi are now delivering this delicious goodness in jar right to your door. There are 12 flavours available such as vanilla and banana, Nutella and strawberry, saffron pistachio, lotus, and more. Each jar is priced at Dhs35. To place your orders call 052-804 7935.

Scoopi Cafe, to place your orders call 052-804 7935. @ScoopiCafe

4. Magnolia Bakery

Starting out as a tiny store in New York City in UAE, Magnolia Bakery UAE serves up traditional American baked goods that are perfect for cheat day. Not only do they offer cup cakes and cake slices in different flavours such as red velvet and vanilla, they also have a variety of cheesecakes and brownies too. In the mood for pudding? They serve up banana pudding which will cost you Dhs39 for a large serving. Ordering in for the whole family? They have two options: one which will serve six to 10 people for Dhs175 and another for Dhs240 good for 10 to 20 people.

Magnolia Bakery, available on Deliveroo, @MagnoliaBakeryUAE

5. Hummingbird Bakery

Cupcakes from the Hummingbird Bakery come in different flavours such as vailla, red velet, Oreo, Brooklyn blackout and more. Prices for each cupcake vary but if you want a mix of flavours you can opt for their cupcake gift boxes which will give you an assortment of flavours. They will even delivery a whole cake if you are celebrating ones birthday safely at home or if you want to surprise a loved one.

Hummingbird Bakery, available on Deliveroo, @HummingbirdBirdME

6. Moishi

Craving Japanese mochi? You’re in luck because Moishi in Downtown delivers everything mochi related from ice cream, cakes, rolls and mochi chocolate truffle. The best news is that delivery is free.

Moishi, available on Deliveroo, @moishi.uae

7. Forrey & Galland Chocolatier

Have a craving for handmade chocolates and macaroons? Forrey & Galland delivers (literally) and its the perfect way to sweeten your quarantine. You can order through Deliveroo or on Whatsapp on 056 434 7914 and you’ll get it delivered right to your door. You can build your own chocolate box for Dhs120 where you’ll get 16 pieces of fine chocolate, or you can pick from a range of other boxes that include sugar free, truffle, French ganache, and more. If you want macroons, they come in boxes or in a cool pyramid shape with flavors ranging from raspberry, white chocolate, pistachio, coffee, rose and more.

Forrey & Galland Chocolatier, available on Deliveroo or you can place your orders on 056-434 7914, @forreyandgalland

8. House of Pops

If you’re after a healthy dessert, (yes, such a thing exists), consider House of Pops. The fruit pops here are made from real fruit, are light, rich in fibres and free from preservative, soy and gluten. They come in 13 different flavours such as coconut, pineapple, watermelon, tropical, mango, and much more. They only cost Dhs20 each but spend just Dhs150 for the Happiness Box and get 10 pops of your flavour. Don’t forget to get a cool shot for the ‘Gram before you tuck in.

House of Pops, available on Deliveroo, @HouseofPops

Images: social/provided