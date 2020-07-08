Who’s ready for the four-day weekend…?

A four-day weekend is coming up (we know, we’re excited too). In celebration of Eid Al Adha, the public and private sector will enjoy four days off work, from Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1. Work will resume on Monday, August 2.

Now that the important details are out of the way, it’s time to get planning what to do with your days off.

Here’s 8 amazing dining, party and beach deals to try this weekend…

Thursday

1. STK Downtown reopens with your favourite events

STK Downtown remains a hugely popular brunch destination. It’s been closed for a while, but good news, it’s reopening on Thursday, July 30, with all of your favourite events. The Rare event takes place on Thursday, with three hours of unlimited drinks and a three-course set menu for Dhs350 (Thursday). On Fridays, there’s two chances to catch the brunch, the first sitting from 2pm to 5pm and the second from 7pm to 10pm, with free-flowing house beverages, unlimited starters such as burrata and the popular Lil Brgrs, followed by mains such as steak, and desserts including New York cheesecake. Its priced at Dhs600 (Fridays) for the house beverage package.

STK Downtown, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open Thursdays (Rare), Fridays (Double Dare to Brunch), Tuesdays (Ladies Night), Wednesdays (a la carte). Tel: (04) 425 3948. stksteakhouse.com

2. Sail into the weekend with a ladies’ night aboard a yacht

Two of the things Dubai does really well is a ladies’ night and a yacht party. Well, a brand new Thursday ladies’ night has launched, and it takes place on the Lotus Mega Yacht. It’s part of a new sunset series of yacht events named DXSea, marketed by global lifestyle brand, Candypants. You’ll get three hours of unlimited selected drinks and food brought to your table. The guys are welcome too.

DXSea ladies’ night, Lotus Mega Yacht, every Thursday from July 9, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs249 gents. candypants.events

Friday

3. Try a fantastic pool and beach brunch

Fancy a pool day? Well, Dukes, The Palm has recently launched a brand new brunch at poolside restaurant, West 14th. Running every Friday and Saturday, you can enjoy a three-hour brunch with unlimited food, beverages and access to the resort’s stunning, expansive infinity pool and stretch of pristine beach. Prices start from Dhs199 for soft drinks and Dhs269 for house beverages.

Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, ‘Spash and Brunch’ runs every Friday and Saturday, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft package, Dhs269 house package. Tel: (04) 455 1111. barcelo.com

4. Check out a brand new late-night party

A brand new Secret Parties evening event is taking place at chic rooftop venue Cé La Vi, every Friday night from 11pm to 3am – perfect for those who like to stay up a little later. A DJ will be on hand to provide the entertainment, and get ready for some spectacular views of Downtown Dubai glittering around you.

Secret Party Fridays, Cé La Vi, Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai, launches Friday July 31, 11pm to 3am, Dhs250 girls, Dhs350 guys minimum spend. secret-parties.com

Saturday

5. Tuck into an all-you-can-eat breakfast

Weekends are all about a long, leisurely breakfast, and if it’s your favourite meal of the day – how does an all-you-can-eat breakfast sound? That’s exactly what you’ll get at cute Palm Jumeirah restaurant, Ella’s Eatery. Tuck into unlimited breakfast dishes, such as eggs Benedict or yoghurt and granola, plus a tea, coffee or juice for just Dhs65. Oh it’s served all day, too.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

6. Enjoy a long, late lunch with pool and beach access

Zero Gravity has extended its late lunch deal that runs every Friday and Saturday. The ‘long long lunch’ now runs from 1pm to 5pm, and you’ll tuck into an array of seasonal summer dishes and free-flowing beverages, served to your table. Entry to the pool and beach is from 10am and, once 5pm rolls around, you can stay on to watch the sun set. It’s priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gentlemen, for the house beverage package.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, ‘Summer Brunch’, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents. Tel: (055) 500 9111. facebook.com/zerogravitydubai

Sunday

7. Check out an extra-long happy hour

If you really love a happy hour, then we think you’ll love this one. An extra-long happy hour runs from 2pm to 8pm at Trattoria in the Souk Madinat Jumeirah every single day. Selected drinks, including cocktails are priced at Dhs29. It’s Dhs179 for a bottle of Prosecco and Dhs49 for an accompanying food platter. We’re in.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 2pm to 8pm, Dhs29. Tel: 800 666353. jumeirah.com

8. Round off the weekend with a roast dinner

After a busy weekend, what better way to round it off than with a roast dinner? Tap House on Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare offers its visitors a sleek gastropub vibe, with cosy booths and great views across the waters surrounding the Palm. Visit for ‘Nan’s British Roast’, and choose from chicken priced at Dhs99, beef for Dhs125 or lamb for Dhs135, which includes a glass of house wine.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. thetaphouse.ae

