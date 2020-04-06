Tune in for nine days of talks, classes and cooking demonstrations…

To coincide with World Health Day on April 7, Tania’s Teahouse is launching a Virtual Wellness Week.

Over the next nine days, founder Tania Lodi has assembled some of Dubai’s best wellness practitioners, medical professionals, fitness instructors and nutrition experts to host live Instagram sessions twice a day.

Tune in at 10am and 4pm on Tania’s Teahouse Instagram page for free daily talks, Q&A sessions and cooking lessons.

To kick things off, at 10am on April 7, Tania will be hosting a session on the health benefits of teas and plant-based mylks.

Then at 10am Wednesday April 8, watch as fashion stylist Gemma Deeks hosts a 30-minute vegan cooking demonstration.

On Friday at 10am, work out those kinks as yogi Dannielle Blaker hosts a 45-minute deep stretching class that’s suitable for all levels.

Later that day, at 4pm, join Shayanne Salama’s guided meditation, which will help you heal and find balance within.

Saturday is all about nurturing your body from the inside out, beginning with nutritionist Farah Hillou’s 10am talk and Q&A covering nutrition and immunity.

Then at 4pm, Dr Cherry Ezzart will host an interactive talk and Q&A titled: Let Food Be Your Medicine.

Highlights from next week’s calendar include a beauty update from Miche Whitehouse of Lush, who’ll show you how to enhance your skincare routine at 4pm Sunday April 12. At 10am Monday April 13, follow along as Sarah from Copper + Cloves shows you how to make your own energy balls.

With stress levels at an all-time high, two of the final sessions should be required viewing for Dubai residents.

On Tuesday April 14, psychologist Farah Lodi will lead an interactive talk on overcoming negative thinking.

And to conclude the Virtual Wellness Week, designer Ankita Menon will show you how to create art to cope with anxiety during a guided art session at 4pm Wednesday April 15.

We feel more calm even just thinking about it…

Tania’s Teahouse Virtual Wellness Week, April 7 to April 15, daily 10am and 4pm, instagram.com/taniasteahouse/

Images: Provided