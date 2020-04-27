You’ll soon be able to order items from well-known stores alongside your groceries…

Thought Carrefour UAE was just the place to get your groceries and household items? Well, think again, as soon it might become your go-to for everything you need.

The online Carrefour UAE portal has just had an upgrade, to become an ‘online marketplace’, elevating itself to compete with already-established e-commerce names, such as Amazon and Noon.

As well as groceries houseware items the new site will stock products from a number of Majid Al Futtaim’s mall tenants. Order games and fun activities from Borders, self care products from LUSH or kitchen products from Tavola.

For traditional Arabic oud, check out Swiss Arabian. For Electricals, Jacky’s has everything you need and Dr Nutrition is here for your gym and nutrition supplements.

As with your groceries, all other products will be delivered to your door, and you won’t even need to leave the sofa – simply use the mobile app or go online.

Since the COVID-19 restrictions came into place, more people have been ordering their essentials online than ever, so it’s likely a good time for Carrefour to expand into the market place.

The market place on carrefouruae.com currently lists in excess of 250,000 products. Sales in the last ten weeks have grown more than ten times, with daily orders often reaching more than 1,300.

For non-tenant sellers who wish to sign up, there’s a dedicated accounts team. Brands that do sign up will be able to list their products with Carrefour within three to five days.

Carrefour UAE is owned by Majid Al Futtaim group. The group’s CEO, Alain Bejjani, CEO said, “Through this Carrefour-enabled marketplace, we are replicating our traditional shopping model, where grocery retail and lifestyle brands are brought together in one location and customers can access everything they need.”

carrefouruae.com

Images: Provided