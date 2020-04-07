It’ll be a little longer until we can return to restaurants and malls…

Dubai Department of Economy Development (DED) announced that the suspension of commercial activities, including retail stores, nightclubs, restaurants and theme parks has been extended.

The suspension will continue until the end of the National Disinfection Programme on Saturday April 18. The exempted sectors will continue to operate as usual.

Included in the closures are shopping malls and commercial closures, open fish, meat and vegetable markets, all shisha cafes and coffee shops serving shisha, body building and fitness gyms, theme parks and spring camps.

Restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, coffee shops, massage parlours and spas, cinemas, amusement games and electronic games centres are also included in the suspension.

All commercial shops in open markets should remain closed until April 18, excluding bakeries, car workshops, launderettes, technical and electrical service providers.

Restaurants and cafes within hotels can serve in-house hotel guests only. Delivery and food transportation services are permitted to continue operation.

The decision excludes pharmacies and supermarkets (which can now stay open for 24 hours), cooperative societies and groceries stores, whether inside or outside a mall.

Now that the National Disinfection Programme has extended to 24 hours per day, the government requires everyone to obtain a permit before leaving their home.

Permits can be applied for online, where you will need to give your identification details and outline the exact reason for leaving your home.

Remember you can still order your essentials to be delivered to your home. Restaurants can continue to use delivery services to serve customers at home.

Image: Unsplash