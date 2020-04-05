Dubai Police confirmed the news on Twitter…

On Saturday April 4, Dubai government increased its nightly disinfection programme to 24 hours per day. This means that residents have been placed on restricted movement for the next two weeks.

To ensure that these rules are followed, Dubai’s radar cameras have been reprogrammed to detect anyone violating them. If you are out of the house for a legitimate reason, you will need to submit proof to avoid a fine.

Dubai Police clarified that the radar cameras are being used to detect violators. In a Tweet, it said: “Radars used to identify motorists violating traffic restrictions throughout Dubai during 24-hour National Sterilisation programme. Employees working in supporting sectors permitted to leave homes. They will request to present proof, when stopped by a police or detected by a radar.”

The police also reiterated that the permit service has been suspended, and that submission of proof is the only way to avoid a fine.

People are permitted to leave their house for essentials. This includes visiting the supermarket or pharmacy, however only one member of each household can leave, and masks and gloves must be worn at all times. If you’re driving to the supermarket, be sure to keep your shopping receipts so these can be used as proof.

Workers in vital sectors are also permitted to leave the house at any time, although a valid work ID must be presented when stopped by a patrol police car or a detected by a radar camera.

Residents can also visit medical appointments or go to get tested for Covid-19, but proof will also be required. It’s worth holding onto any documentation which confirms your appointment, including an SMS or email, in case you get stopped by Dubai Police.