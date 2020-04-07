Get Easter sweets delivered right to your door…

From salted caramel hot cross buns to Belgian chocolate eggs, we’ve rounded up Dubai’s best Easter treats, available for delivery in time for the weekend.

Marks & Spencer Food

The new Marks & Spencer Food app is a one-stop shop for Easter indulgence. There’s an impressive range of eggs and boxed chocolates (with a buy-one-get-one promotion currently running), hot cross buns in flavours such as chocolate, apple or salted caramel, and shoulders of lamb for your Sunday roast. Minimum spend is Dhs150, with free next-day delivery.

Download the app on the App Store or Google Play.

Pierre Marcolini

Belgian chocolatier Pierre Marcolini has created a stunning Easter collection of praline eggs, cute bunnies and boxes of chocolates that are perfect for gifting. Prices start at Dhs60 for a little rabbit, up to Dhs275 for a box of 30 praline eggs.

Visit ae.marcolini.com. Order on Deliveroo.

Looshi’s

The team at Looshi’s has taken the Easter egg concept a step further by creating Easter cake pops. Covered in white chocolate and edible paint, the cake pops are priced at Dhs12 each, and are available to order from now until April 12. There’s only a limited number made each day, so get your orders in early.

Visit: looshis.com or order on deliveroo.ae

Sugargram

Spread the love this Easter by sending your friends a box of mini cupcakes from Sugargram. Available in cheekily named flavours including Oreona Grande, Fudge Judy and Basic Becky, these bite-sized delights cost Dhs30 for five.

Order on Chatfood or Deliveroo.

Brownie Point

Brownie Point has launched a range of handcrafted Easter cupcakes for the holiday. Easter cupcakes are priced at Dhs18 per piece, and Easter macarons are Dhs10 each, with contactless delivery available across Dubai.

Visit: browniepointuae.com.

London Dairy Cafe

You can’t celebrate Easter without devouring at least half a dozen hot cross buns – and London Dairy Cafe is delivering the goods, with freshly baked buns available from April 9 to 19. The hot cross buns cost Dhs10 each or Dhs40 for six. If you spend more than Dhs50, you’ll also receive free Easter cookies.

For orders, tel: (04) 3525473 or email contact@londondairycafe.com.

BloomingBox

Gourmet gift store BloomingBox is taking 10 per cent off its range of cakes and boxed chocolates – but you’ll want to get in quick, as this offer is only available until 4pm April 9. Standouts include the Oreo Velvet (Dhs205) and Naked Strawberry (Dhs265), with layers of vanilla cake, strawberries and cream. BloomingBox offers same-day delivery within Dubai for orders placed before 2pm, with free delivery for the month of April.

Visit: bloomingbox.com.