Let someone else take care of the cooking this year…

The Easter roast is just as much a tradition as chocolate eggs and hot cross buns. This year, bring that tradition into your home by ordering a family roast with all the trimmings.

Here are five Easter roasts delivered in Dubai.

The Duck Hook

The Duck Hook is delivering a ready-made meal for two, four or six people. Choose a prime rib of beef with Yorkshire puddings and horseradish sauce; a roast chicken with stuffing and bacon-wrapped sausages; or slow-roasted lamb rump with mint sauce and gravy. Each roast comes with potatoes, parsnips, buttered carrots, broccoli and cauliflower, and desserts of apple crumble, lemon cheesecake or sticky toffee pudding can be added to your order. From Dhs265 for two.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Clubhouse. To order, tel: (+971) 55 781 3244 or email christopher.kinsley@saroodhospitality.com.

Couqley

Ideal if your isolation family is on the larger size, Couqley’s Easter feast feeds six to 12 people. Share a roast turkey with traditional sides, stuffing and gravy (from Dhs649). Order 48 hours in advance, and for orders delivered on April 10, 11 and 12, you’ll receive a free burrata and ricotta kunafa for dessert (valued at Dhs249).

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT. To order, tel: (04) 5149339 or WhatsApp: 05 5490097.

McGettigan’s

McGettigan’s can always been relied upon to provide a roast when it matters most, and Easter is no exception. This Saturday and Sunday, you can order the Easter Family Roast Special (Dhs199). Complete with mint sauce, garlic and rosemary potatoes, carrot and parsnip mash, Yorkshire pudding and buttered broccoli, it’s enough to feed two adults and two children.

McGettigan’s, Cluster J, JLT. Order via deliveroo.ae

LPM

Create your own Easter feast from LPM’s new delivery menu. Highlights include grilled lamb cutlets and roast baby chicken with sides of gratinated potatoes, green beans and broccolini. For dessert, stick with something suitably chocolatey and order the coffee chocolate bar.

LPM, DIFC. Order via deliveroo.ae.

Reform Social & Grill

There’s a lot to like about the three-course Easter feast from Reform. You get a basket packed with hot cross buns, homemade jam, cold cuts and chutneys, plus your choice of roast (lamb, chicken or beef), complete with all the trimmings. It’s priced at Dhs200 for two, or Dhs390 for four. Plus, you can order craft kits for the kids, including Easter egg painting and slime making, from Dhs60. The Reform Easter feast is available on Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 7.30pm. Place your order 24 hours in advance.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes. To order, tel: +971 (0)52 794 1117