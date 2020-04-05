If you do need to leave the house during the 24-hour lockdown…

Over the weekend, Dubai authorities announced an extension to the national sterilisation programme, with strict new measures in place for the next two weeks.

These intensified measures require everyone to stay at home at all times, with a few exemptions listed below. During this period, the Dubai Metro and tram services will be suspended so they can be thoroughly sterilised.

In line with the National Sterilisation Programme, #RTA announces complete suspension of metro and tram services, starting Sunday April 5th.#DubaiMetro #DubaiTram pic.twitter.com/fHjxs1QyhT — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 4, 2020

If you do need to venture out, RTA buses will be running for free for Nol card holders, and Dubai Taxis and franchised taxis will offer a 50 per cent discount on fares.

This move will assist those who still need to travel around Dubai for essential purchases and work.

Taxi fare will also be reduced by 50%, in support of the groups that necessitated the need to operate under these circumstances. #DubaiTaxi pic.twitter.com/QdSE9QDVxA — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 4, 2020

It’s worth noting that there have been changes to some RTA bus routes. All bus services will be suspended from 8pm to 6am each night, with the exemption of 13 bus routes servicing Dubai hospitals.

You can view the full list of available routes at rta.ae. When using Dubai buses or taxis during this time, be sure to follow the new social distancing rules for Dubai public transport.

When can you leave the home?

During the two-week sterilisation programme, Dubai residents are urged to stay indoors at all times, and to plan ahead if they do need to venture out for any of the following reasons:

shopping for essentials at grocery stores and coops (only one family member at a time)

buying medicine or seeking medical assistance

working in a vital sector, such as healthcare, food supply, deliveries and public services

If you do go outside, gloves and a face mask must be worn at all times, and you must maintain an appropriate distance.