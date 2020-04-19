Okay, we’re hungry…

Sometimes there’s just nothing as satisfying as a juicy burger. Just because we can’t go and get our fix at our go-to burger joints at present doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy all the tastiness at home. Some of our favourite Dubai burgers can be delivered to our homes, ready to cook on the BBQ or go straight on the grill.

BBQ Box

If there’s quite a few of you in your household, BBQ Box has you covered. Their BBQ sets will cater to the hungriest of crowds, delivering 6, 12 or even 18 burgers, ready to grill or BBQ. You’ll also get soft potato buns, lettuce, onions and a selection of sauces to ensure you get the best out of your burger at home.

BBQ Box, from Dhs205. bbqbox.ae

Butcha

Perfect for feeding the whole family, Butcha will deliver a BBQ-worthy box, right to your door. Make sure you’re hungry as the basic box includes 4 pieces of Signature Kofta, 4 pieces of Merguez sausages, 4 lamb chops, 4 burgers (200grams each), 4 sliders, 1 piece of 350gr USDA Tenderloin (Lokum), 450grams of chicken shish, 4 burger buns, and 300grams of Australian striploin spaghetti. Phew.

Butcha, from Dhs350. butchasteakhouse.ae

Couqley

This popular French bistro is giving you all the tools to eat well at home with their ready-to-BBQ burger set. You’ll get everything you need, from soft potato buns to beef patties, cheddar cheese, onions, sliced tomatoes, sauces and French fries to recreate the magic at home. If you’re feeling a little fancy, add truffle potato puree for an extra Dhs27.

Couqley, Dhs78 for two. couqley.ae

Salt

It’s usually well worth a trip to Dubai Marina to indulge in a Salt burger. For those in the know, these burgers have long established themselves as some of the best in town. Now you can create the magic at home as they’re delivering the kits to make your own Salt burger at home. The kit includes Wagyu beef patties, buns, lettuce, cheese, jalapenos, pickles, chopped onions, tomato slices, salt, pepper and three sauces.

Salt, 10 patties Dhs210, 20 patties Dhs375. zomato.com

Images: Social