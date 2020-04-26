The US astronaut shared the out-of-this-world images of Dubai on Instagram…

From the viewing platform of the Burj Khalifa to the glittering lights of Dubai Marina from Palm Jumeirah, Dubai is home to some pretty spectacular views.

But rarely do we get to see our city from above.

Now, thanks to NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, we’ve been given a view of Dubai that is quite literally out of this world.

From his base on the International Space Station, Cassidy has shared the breathtaking images of Dubai and its iconic coastline. With the atmosphere free of cloud, dust and pollution, you can easily see Dubai’s manmade islands, including Palm Jumeirah, the World Islands and the Palm Jebel Ali.

Flip through to his second shot, and you can make out the massive ports at Jebel Ali and Port Rashid, the curling waterways of the Creek and Old Dubai, and the major thoroughfares that crisscross the city.

On his Instagram page, @Astro_Seal, Cassidy says: Always an amazing view when you fly over #uae!!”

The American astronaut and Navy Seal also gives a shoutout to the UAE’s own space mission, saying “Wishing all the best to our colleagues @mbrspacecentre!⁣ It was inspiring to see the first flight of @astro_hazzaa and hope to soon see @astro_alneyadi on the @iss.⁣”

Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori made history in September last year when he became the first UAE citizen to complete a space mission.

At the time, Hazzaa AlMansoori shared his own snaps of the UAE from above, posting a heartfelt message on Twitter: “Despite being miles away, my heart longed for the warmth of this land. #AbuDhabi