Yas landmarks turn a deeper shade of blue in honour of those keeping us safe…

Blue has been internationally adopted as the colour to show support for frontline workers tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the #LightItBlue campaign has seen landmarks across the world light-up in varying hues of blue, as a demonstration of unity and gratitude.

Several of the capital’s most prominent buildings have already shown their true colours in solidarity with the cause.

The Capital Gate building, Khalifa University and the Four Seasons shone blue with the best advice you can heed right now: just stay home.

A selection of Yas Island’s own architectural masterpieces also adopted true blue hues in support of the heroes tackling Covid-19.

We think the pictures of the Yas Marina Circuit, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Clymb and Yas Waterworld, glow-ups have a serene feel about them.

And whilst we’re fully aware that changing the colour of something – doesn’t necessarily directly contribute to solving a problem, acts like this, can help in fostering a sense of community.

They can also help in reshifting the balance of our focus. A sentiment echoed in this positive, life-affirming video, also recently shared on Yas Island’s social media channels.

Some people think that the world lost its magic, its romance, its extraordinary-ness. We’re here to remind you that it’s all coming back. Stay positive. Stay strong. The world needs it. #InThisTogether #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/MQmxicu1tN — Yas Island جزيرة ياس (@yasisland) April 14, 2020

Together, we will beat this.

