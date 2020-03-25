It illuminates the need for residents to self-isolate during the Covid-19 pandemic…

Last night several of the capital’s architectural marvels were lit with a royal blue hue and the campaign slogan #STAYHOME.

The Capital Gate building, Khalifa University and the Four Seasons shone bright with the best advice you can heed right now: just stay home.

#AbuDhabi lights up its iconic landmarks with #StayHome to emphasize to all members of society the importance of adhering to instructions from official authorities in order to keep society healthy and safe pic.twitter.com/L0n37zBL9D — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 24, 2020

It’s to highlight the importance of isolation in order to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Authorities and experts are in absolutely no doubt about the efficacy of this practise.

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines on social distancing have been echoed by our own leaders. HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai made an impassioned address to the nation on Twitter.

The only way to guarantee that we safeguard the wellbeing of our loved ones is to ACT now, TOGETHER and WITHOUT exceptions. Stay Home.

Social Distancing is NOT a matter of choice. it is a critical DEMAND from every one of us, in order for our city and our society to remain safe. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 23, 2020

Other buildings in the UAE have been flying the flag of awareness too. Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was attired in the same important #STAYHOME message on Sunday, March 23.

Malls, cinemas, airports, pools, parks, beaches, restaurants and bars have been temporarily closed for the same reasons.

What’s On is dedicated to helping you make the best of this time at home. Whether through the latest tech to give you the edge whilst you work from home, or exciting ideas to help you learn, chill, play and eat better.

Stay safe, stay home.