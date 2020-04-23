Send a box of bite-sized cakes to your socially distancing mates…

With social distancing restrictions currently still in place in Dubai, Ramadan is going to look a little different this year.

While we may not be gathering with our tribe in the city’s lavish iftar tents, or hosting large groups in our home for suhoor, it doesn’t mean you can’t embrace the spirit of giving this Ramadan.

To celebrate the season, the team at Sugargram has come up with a limited-edition range of their signature “itty bitty cupcakes”, just in time for the Holy Month.

With flavours inspired by traditional iftar drinks and Arabic ingredients such as dates, saffron and rose, Sugargram’s bite-sized delights are as delicious as they are cute.

There’s the Charlize Saffron flavoured with the luxe golden spice and a hint of vanilla; Date Moss enriched with sweet, sticky dates; the delicate Love Rosie with rose and Nutella; karak chai-inspired Black Chaina with tea and cardamom; and the Anna Vimtour laced with everyone’s favourite Ramadan cordial, Vimto.

You can order a box of 25 tiny cupcakes for Dhs125, or a sleeve of five for Dhs30, via ChatFood (with a minimum order of Dhs60), or on Deliveroo.

Sugargram’s pack of 25 Ramadan cakes comes in a beautifully presented gift box, making it perfect for iftar gifting. If you’re a fan of Sugargram’s OG flavours, such as Fudge Judy, Jelly Jennifer, Sasha Speculoos or Oreana Grande, you can also choose the original selection packaged in a Ramadan box.

Sugagram also recently launched a box designed with socially distant Dubai residents in mind. Dubbed ‘The One for Social Distancing’, the Stay Home Stay Safe box features a mix of classic flavours that are guaranteed to perk up your self-isolating bestie.

To order a delivery of Ramadan cakes from Sugargram, visit order.chatfood.io/sugargram/outlets/sugargram/menu