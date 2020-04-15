Reif’s new toilet paper-themed dessert is available for delivery now, and we’d sWIPE right…

It would be hard to sum up our collective experience of 2020 into a single all-encompassing symbol, but if we were to try, the humble toilet roll would surely be it.

It’s this self-isolation season’s Most Valuable Panic-buy, a totem of strength in adversity and it has now been immortalised in covetous cakey form, by Japanese cuisine fan favourite, Reif Kushiyaki.

Whilst at first glance it might look like your bog-standard toilet roll, there’s a lot more to it. The Reif Roll Cake is that quality three-ply we all look for in a dessert, layered with lemon butter sponge, yuzu ganache, and a jammy yuzu curd (not rhyming slang). It’ll feed around four to six people and is available for delivery from Wednesday, April 15, for only Dhs125.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reif Othman (@refaiekee) on Apr 14, 2020 at 7:57pm PDT

The culinary genius behind the dish, chef Reif Othman (who you may also know from heading up such kitchens such as Zuma, Play and Billionaire Mansion) explained the genesis of the Reif Roll Cake “we wanted to bring some smiles during these hard quarantine times, and we had a lot of ideas in our head.”

One of those ideas, it appears, was edible bathroom supplies, “it’s going to be the most delicious toilet paper you guys have ever tasted.”

Whilst it’s going to be tough to beat Charmin Ultra Soft, having dined at Reif Kushiyaki on multiple occasions we’re confident that Othman’s tongue-in-cheek new edible creation will reinvent the humble toilet roll like never before. There’s a sentence we never thought we’d say.

You can place orders through their WhatsApp service on (050) 2357071 or through the delivery platform Chatfood.io.

Last month we were excited to discover that Reif would be opening a second store at Nakheel Mall on The Palm.

With the current safety restrictions of the National Disinfection Programme, the opening will now be delayed — but it gives us one more thing to look forward to post-quarantine.

Images: Provided