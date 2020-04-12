The offer is valid on all new licenses and renewals…

At the end of March, African & Eastern and MMI teamed up to launch legalhomedelivery.com. The first legal service of its kind in Dubai, the website lets you order wine, beer and spirits to your door, with next-day delivery available on orders placed before midday.

Dubai residents have to apply for an alcohol license before using the website, but from now until April 25, you can save Dhs100 on your license (normally Dhs270) when you apply via African & Eastern or MMI. Simply use the code LHD100.

If you’re renewing your Dubai alcohol license, you’ll be able to use the Legal Home Delivery service immediately – there’s no need to wait until your new license comes through.

How to apply for an alcohol license in Dubai

The rules regarding alcohol licenses in Dubai have been relaxed recently. Previously, you needed an NOC letter from your employer, father or husband; a copy of your tenancy contract; and a salary certificate showing earnings of more than Dhs3000 per month.

Now, all you need to submit with your application is your Emirates ID copy, passport copy, visa copy and a passport photo. The process is all done online, and you can collect your license from the store once it’s ready.

With movements in Dubai currently restricted, if you can’t come into your nearest African & Eastern or MMI store to collect your new license, the team can arrange delivery via SkyEx, Careem or Emirates Post Group – you’ll have to take care of the courier fees.

Tourists can obtain an on-the-spot 30-day renewable license within the stores. This license is free and only open to visitors with a valid tourist visa in their passport.

Remember, you must be over 21 to purchase and consume alcohol in Dubai.