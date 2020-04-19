It’s the biggest in the Middle East…

On Saturday April 18, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, inaugurated a new field hospital at Dubai World Trade Centre. The new medical centre will aid the support of caring for Covid-19 patients in Dubai.

Making it the Middle East’s largest hospital, the space houses 3,000 beds, including those for 800 intensive care patients, in case the numbers of infected residents in Dubai significantly increases.

HH Sheikh Hamdan took a tour of the hospital on Saturday, as the Executive Council inaugurated the new centre. On his social media, Dubai’s Crown Prince said: “We are grateful our healthcare situation is stable due to the leadership’s support, our entities’ efforts & the community’s commitment”.

التحديات تجعلنا نسابق الزمن.. #مستشفى_دبي_الميداني Racing time to defeat all challenges. #DubaiFieldHospital pic.twitter.com/8uECQTwNWd — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 18, 2020

“The Dubai Government, its medical staff, frontline defence teams and volunteers are prepared and ready to respond to their calls of duty. Today, your health & safety is our top priority and we are committed, as always, to provide services for the well-being of everyone in Dubai,” he continued.

Dubai Field Hospital was set up by 150 volunteers from Watani Al Emarat Foundation as part of the ‘Your City Needs You’ volunteering campaign. The initiative, run through the Day for Dubai app, aims to collate volunteers from across the city for various roles.

Currently there are two volunteering options available, Watani Al Emarat Foundation and Dubai Ambulance. Interested participants can apply through the app, and wait for approval before receiving the location.

Images: Twitter