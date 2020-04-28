If your home office is getting a little cramped, perhaps it’s time to get a room…

While Covid-19 restrictions have begun to ease in Dubai and offices have started to reopen, capacities have been reduced to just 30 per cent. This means the majority of us will have to continue working from home for the foreseeable future.

If you’ve become tired of working in your bedroom, at the dining table or on the couch, then it might be time to look beyond the confines of your home – while still saying safe and practicing social distancing, of course.

Enter this rather clever collaboration from Rove Hotels and Letswork. The two businesses have banded together to offer Dubai workers the chance to use otherwise-empty guest rooms at Rove Dubai Marina and Rove Healthcare City as private day-time offices.

For just Dhs79 a day (plus taxes and fees), you can set up your laptop in one of Rove Hotels’ contemporary rooms. The bedrooms have been fashioned into offices, complete with high-speed WiFi, a desk and a sofa for dreaming up your next big idea.

Your day pass also includes unlimited coffee, tea and water, and you can add on breakfast, lunch, iftar or dinner from Dhs35.

The rooms are available to use from 6am to 1opm daily, and you can purchase the day pass via the Letswork app. When you get to the hotel, you simply check in via the app, then present your ID at the reception desk.

In keeping with Dubai’s precautionary measures to combat Covid-19, the hotel office rooms are for single occupancy only.

So, whether you need some peace and quiet to tackle a big project, or you simply want an excuse to brush your hair and put on a pair of pants, these nifty office spaces in Dubai provide the solitude and change of scene we all need right now.

Visit: rovehotels.com or letswork.io