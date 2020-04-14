The extension applies to resident and tourist visas that expired after March 1…

If your UAE visa has expired recently, then you’re in luck. At a press conference on April 13, Brigadier General Al Kaabi of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship UAE (ICAUAE) announced that residents whose visas expired in early March would receive an extension until the end of December 2020.

Brigadier General Al Kaabi explained that residents whose visas expired in early March 2020 will receive an extension of their visas until end of December 2020. This measure applies to both residents inside and outside the UAE. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) April 13, 2020

The Brigadier General went on to say that UAE visitors who have remained in the country, and whose visas expired in early March, will also have their visit visas extended until end of December 2020.

If your Emirates ID card expired in early March, you’re also set to benefit, with the announcement that the validity will be extended until year’s end.

The ICAUAE confirmed this morning that the December extension applies to residents who hold an Emirates ID that was issued in Abu Dhabi.

For Dubai residents, a recorded message on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, notes that the extension will be valid for three months. We have reached out to Amer for further clarity on this point.

The GDRFAD’s automated message also confirms that all fines associated with overstaying a visa will be suspended for three months.

Residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi can call 600 522222 for further information. Dubai residents and visitors can call 8005111 from within the UAE or +971 (04) 3139999 from overseas. For details on applying for an exemption from late fines, visit ica.gov.ae/en/services/applying-for-exemption-from-late-fines.aspx