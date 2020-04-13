Great news if your must-watch list is starting to look a little scant…

So, you’ve worked your way through our Top 50 list of films to watch right now, and you’re up to date on the 10 most popular movies from last week – what’s next on your list of binge-worthy viewing?

A new world of viewing opportunities has just opened up, with Apple TV+ streaming some of its top-rating original TV series and films for free.

For a limited time, you can head to apple.co/FreeForEveryone to watch the following for movies and series, without needing a subscription. All you need to do is login via any compatible device and enter your Apple ID.

Best for nature lovers: The Elephant Queen

This critically acclaimed film, narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor, follows majestic elephant Athena on an epic journey across the African landscape.

Best for thought-provoking drama: For All Mankind

Centred on NASA and its astronauts, this drama series offers an alternate history, one in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

Best for cultured comedy: Dickinson

Hailee Steinfeld stars as rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson in this acclaimed comedy series, which delves into the constraints of gender, society and family.

Best for feel-good vibes: Little America

From the team behind Master of None, this feel-good anthology showcases eight inspiring true stories of immigrants in America. The episodes are full of humour, romance and surprises.

Best for edge-of-your-seat thrills: Servant

Everything you’d expect from M. Night Shyamalan (of The Sixth Sense and The Happening fame), this psychological thriller will keep you guessing until the very end.

Best for children

Pre-schoolers will love Helpsters, a live-action series from the makers of Sesame Street, which shows a friendly team of monsters solving problems. Ghostwriter will inspire budding authors with its literary focus. And Snoopy in Space is a series of 12 animated shorts featuring Charlie Brown, Peanuts and Snoopy.

These films and TV series will only be free to watch for a limited time. Watch them on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

Images: supplied