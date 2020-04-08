The video highlights the UAE’s commitment to residents and expatriates amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic…

In the midst of the current global coronavirus pandemic and new procedures being implemented across the UAE on an almost daily basis, some of us might be looking for a little reassurance.

The UAE Nation Brand have provided just that, with a brand new video that was released on its official Twitter account on Wednesday April 8. Dubai Media Office posted it to its own Twitter account. The video highlights the UAE’s commitment to residents and expatriates during these testing times.

In a rousing commentary, the video asks, ‘Can a person trust a country to nurture and nourish? To grow, raise a family and to flourish? Can a person trust a country to have their best interests at heart? Can 10 million trust a country?’

The video touches on the inclusivity of the UAE and how it welcomes all manner of race, religion and background and how there is no favourites between locals and expats, but rather that we are all part of the same community. It also talks about being there for people during not just their best days, but also their darkest.

It also includes the ongoing measures taken by the UAE in the combat against the coronavirus, including disinfecting the city and aeroplanes. In another sweet note, it pays homage to those in the medical sector, working to help those affected by the disease.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed forces can be seen taking a COVID-19 test at Abu Dhabi’s recently opened drive-through testing centre.

In one clip Sheikh Mohamed can be seen saying, in a touching statement, “when I heard you singing the UAE National Anthem, my eyes were filled with tears. May God protect you and your second home”.

