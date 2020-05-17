The exhibition also confronts the question of gender bias in the art world….

Sharjah is home to a wealth of museums, galleries and exhibitions, and some of the most inspiring locations in the cultural capital have gone online for you and your family to discover.

Launched by Barjeel Art Foundation in collaboration with Sharjah Museums Authority, the virtual tour of ‘A Century in Flux – Chapter II’ marks the occasion of the International Museums Day, which falls on May 18. You can virtually visit the exhibition here.

The artworks on display demonstrate a broad range of styles, techniques, and thematic directions that have marked art practices in Arab countries between the 1880s and 1980s. They are as many as 126 pieces to be explored.

This exhibition, in particular, confronts the question of gender bias in the art world.

In museums globally, work created by female artists is at a disproportionately lower percentage than male artists, mirroring current challenges and obstacles faced by women.

Through this gender-balanced exhibition, Barjeel Art Foundation serves as a catalyst for conversations on the reasons behind the underrepresentation of certain individuals and groups, and more importantly how we can affect change.

Expect to see works of art from some of the Arab World’s most prolific artists, including Mona Hatoum, Gazbia Sirry, Jewad Selim and Shakir Hassan Al Said, alongside other lesser-known artists.

Art Collector and founder of Barjeel Art Foundation Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi noted that the virtual show, which draws together artists from across the Arab World, “is a treasury of histories, layered political accounts, and moving reflections on the human condition.”

Want to see more Arab art? Chapter 1 of A Century in Flux focused on the ways in which the region’s artists responded to political events and the human condition over the tumultuous twentieth century. Take the Sharjah Museum Chapter 1 tour here.

Images: Barjeel Art Foundation, Sharjah