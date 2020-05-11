The 10-day virtual festival will connect intellectuals and creative minds from around the world…

Bookworms, take note: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is launching a virtual reading festival titled Sharjah Virtual Reading Festival, from May 27 to June 5, 2020.

The 10-day virtual festival hope to promote access to culture and books during a period when we are all spending more time at home, and bring the community together in a safe way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharjah Book Authority (@sharjahbookauthority) on Apr 12, 2020 at 3:42am PDT

The online reading festival will see a plethora of acclaimed writers and authors from around the world coming together to offer creative cultural, literary and poetry sessions and interactive workshops.

All members of the community are welcome to join in.

Details are of the Sharjah Virtual Reading Festival are yet to be revealed. It will be announced over SBA’s social media pages once confirmed.

Announcing the launch of Sharjah Virtual Reading Festival, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA emphasised that promotion of science, knowledge and culture are the main pillars of Sharjah’s cultural project.

Al Ameri stated that during these difficult times, SBA’s responsibility towards society, readers and intellectuals has doubled and the organisation intends to do whatever it takes to contribute to their well-being by uplifting their artistic thought and creative processes.

“Now more than ever, the role of culture, books and reading becomes more central to our lives,” he added. “The festival has been designed to have a far-reaching impact on the creation of creative societies in line with Sharjah’s cultural project, as knowledge and reading are key to the advancement of nations.”

He concluded by saying, “The festival is also an ideal opportunity for the literary community to reinforce how despite the physical distances, culture brings us together, keeping us connected and helping build resilient societies.”

Images: Emirates News Agency/Unsplash