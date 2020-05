A guide for anyone still unable to reach home…

On March 24, the UAE closed its border to all except citizens and diplomats, making it impossible for residents to return. While global travel remains restricted, a limited number of passenger flights are heading in and out of the country to help people return home.

Remember that only those who have received approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) will be able to return, with a unique ICA number.

Any UAE residents stuck outside the UAE will need to complete a Twajudi form to apply for approval.

Here is a complete guide to all of the flights running in May.

Emirates

Emirates Airline has been running several repatriation flights throughout this period, and has now also introduced a couple of return flights.

London Heathrow is flying to Dubai and back for passengers with MOFAIC approval on Sunday May 10, Tuesday May 12, Thursday May 14, Sunday May 17, Tuesday May 19, Thursday May 21, Sunday May 24, Tuesday May 26, Thursday May 28 and Sunday May 31.

Frankfurt, Germany is offering return flights from Dubai to repatriate and bring people back to Dubai. These will be on Monday May 11, Wednesday May 13, Saturday May 16, Monday May 18, Wednesday May 20, Saturday May 23, Monday May 25, Thursday May 27 and Saturday May 30.

Repatriation flights are also returning people to Manila, Philippines on Sunday May 10, Wednesday May 13, Friday May 15 and Saturday May 16.

Book at emirates.com.

Etihad

Etihad Airways is running a number of inbound flights to Amsterdam (inbound and outbound) on Wednesday May 13, Friday May 15, Wednesday May 20, Wednesday May 27 and Friday May 29.

Flights to Barcelona are running in both directions on Thursday May 14, Sunday May 17, Sunday May 24 and Sunday May 31. Etihad will fly to Brussels (outbound only) on Sunday May 10, Friday May 15, Sunday May 17, Sunday May 24 and Sunday May 31.

There is only flight which will head from Abu Dhabi to Chicago on Friday May 15 and return on Saturday May 16. Etihad will offer flights to Frankfurt and back on Sunday May 17, Sunday May 24 and Sunday May 31.

In order to go to Jakarta, there are flights on Thursday May 14, Thursday May 21 and Thursday May 29, flights will bring passengers back to UAE on Friday May 15 and Thursday May 29.

Flights to London Heathrow and back will be running on Wednesday May 13, Saturday May 16, Wednesday May 20, Saturday May 23, Wednesday May 27 and Saturday May 30. One flight will run to New York on Friday May 15 and back on Saturday May 16.

Passengers can book outbound flights to Manila on Tuesday May 12, Thursday May 14, Friday May 15, Tuesday May 19, Thursday May 21, Friday May 22, Tuesday May 26, Thursday May 28 and Friday May 29.

Inbound flights from Manila to Abu Dhabi will run on Wednesday May 13, Friday May 15, Saturday May 16, Wednesday May 20, Friday May 22, Saturday May 23, Wednesday May 27, Friday May 29 and Saturday May 30.

To get to Melbourne you can fly on Tuesday May 12, Friday May 15, Tuesday May 19 and Tuesday May 26. To get back to Abu Dhabi from Melbourne flights are running on Thursday May 14, Thursday May 21 and Thursday May 28.

Etihad will fly to Seoul on Tuesday May 12, Thursday May 14, Saturday May 16, Tuesday May 19, Thursday May 21, Saturday May 23, Tuesday May 26, Thursday May 28 and Saturday May 30. It will offer return flights on Friday May 22 and Friday May 29.

To get to Singapore you can fly on Tuesday May 12, Tuesday May 19 and Tuesday May 26. Flights will return on Wednesday May 20 and Wednesday May 27.

Tokyo flights will depart on Monday May 18, Thursday May 21, Monday May 25 and Thursday May 28. To come back from Tokyo there’s flights on Wednesday May 20 and Wednesday May 27.

If you’re flying to Toronto there’s a flight on Monday May 11 which returns on Tuesday May 12. Flights to Zurich are one way, taking place on Friday May 15, Saturday May 17, Sunday May 24 and Sunday May 31.

Book at etihad.com.

Air Arabia

There is one one-way flight from Sharjah to Terhan, Iran on Tuesday May 12. There’s also a flight to Lar, Iran on Thursday May 14.

Book at airarabia.com.

FlyDubai

There are currently no flights operated by FlyDubai to or from the UAE.

