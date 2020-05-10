There’s no word yet on when they’ll be allowed to reopen…

Gyms in Dubai have been closed for nearly two months now, but by hosting virtual classes not only have they kept Dubai residents active, they have also kept them safe at home.

That’s not the only thing keeping them busy, however. While waiting for an official reopening statement and date from authorities, gyms are prepping meticulously for your return.

One such example is GymNation UAE, one of the UAE’s most affordable gyms. The gym has not only taken the quiet time to improve its facilities, but it is fully sanitising and deep cleaning every inch of each of its gyms, preparing to welcome back members.

According to an Instagram comment on the video, the GymNation team is implementing “everything necessary to ensure we are the cleanest and safest gym in the UAE.”

A post on GymNation’s official Facebook stated that the gym will be ‘fully sanitising and deep cleaning every inch of each of our gyms every day from now… until we reopen!’

When the fitness centres do reopen, safety measures will be implemented, including temperature checks for everyone on arrival.

While we eagerly await an official announcement regarding the reopening of gyms and fitness centres, it’s expected that there will be strict safety measures in place.

This may include operating only at a certain capacity and limiting the number of hours spent at the venue. Gym equipment will have to cleaned between uses, and extra cleaning and sanitation measures would need to be in place.

Once we get the official word that gyms will be reopening, we will let you know.

