The move is in line with Dubai Culture’s vision to make Dubai a global centre for the arts…

If you love the performing arts, you’ll love this move by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), who’ve gone digital for your viewing pleasure while keeping you safe at home.

The digital edition can be viewed now on Dubai Culture’s official YouTube page.

The launch aims to create a foundation for theatre, while nurturing a theatrical environment that promotes young talent and helps develop budding performers’ passions while at home.

The initiative supports the #CreateTogether campaign, which was launched by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture. The campaign calls on creators, artists, writers, photographers, short filmmakers and poets to showcase their creativity while staying safe at home.

Fatma Al-Jallaf, acting director of the performing arts department at Dubai Culture, stated that the aim of the initiative is to “invest in modern technological means to enhance the role of the theatrical sector in the UAE as well as motivate the youth to embrace this fine art.”

She went on to state that the initiative will provide opportunities for distinguished local theatre productions and will improve the performing arts scene in general.

The festival opened on April 30, showcasing the first youth play, Dominoes. The play highlighted the relation between power and people, and the director resorted to moving the characters as if they were domino stones within the space of a game, consisting of the king, his aides, and a group of individuals from a lower social class. You can watch it here.

Keep an eye out for updates on further shows which will be announced via Dubai Culture’s social media pages.

Images: Emirates News Agency