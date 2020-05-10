Your straight razor shave now comes with a side order of dude food…

After six weeks of isolation, we’re all starting to look a little rough around the edges. Now, that first trip back to the barbers is set to be even sweeter, with burgers and baps added to the menu at Chaps & Co.

Dubai’s first licensed barbershop, Chaps & Co has teamed up with the chefs at Reform Social & Grill in the Lakes to offer a menu of dude food favourites, available to take away once your trim is finished.

Priced at Dhs50 each, the line-up includes smoky barbecue ribs, sliders with mustard mayo, sausage rolls, the Reform cheeseburger, and bacon and egg baps.

Browse the short and sharp menu while your expert barber takes the time to repair any DIY damage you may have inflicted during your extended stint at home.

And while your barber is busy working on your clean fade and straight razor shave, the Reform kitchen will get to work on your order, so you can grab your meal to go.

Chaps & Co offers a range of hair services for the discerning gent, from clean and simple hair cuts and ‘stache tidy-ups, to bespoke beard trims and traditional hot towel shaves.

In keeping with the new precautionary measures for salons and barbershops in Dubai, you’ll have to book your Chaps & Co appointment in advance – and the special Dhs50 price for Reform’s dude food menu only applies if you have a barbershop booking.

While Reform is yet to reopen for dine-in trade, it is offering a takeaway menu of British gastropub favourites, including fish finger butties, battered cod, and a full roast chicken to feed a family of four.

Chaps & Co, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes. Tel: 058 562 8303. chapsandco.ae.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae