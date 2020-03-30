Including a traditional roast and cool prizes…

If you’re wondering how to differentiate the weekend from the rest of your days at home this week, we have a suggestion. On Friday April 3, Reform Social & Grill will be hosting a ‘Quarantine Quiz’ to keep you entertained.

Kicking off from 1pm, radio personality Aylissa Boyce will be hosting the pub-without-the-pub quiz via video-calling software Zoom. A maximum of 50 teams will be permitted to join, and will all play along at the same time on Friday.

Reform Social & Grill will be providing lunch in the form of a traditional roast dinner, priced at Dhs150 for two or Dhs210 for four, which includes entry into the quiz. You’ll be able to choose from beef, chicken or vegetarian for your roast.

Entrants must register and pre-pay by 7pm Thursday April 2 to be included, or until all of the spaces have been filled. As per the government’s directives, only households can join as a team, so don’t invite anyone else over to play.

To create a realistic brunch atmosphere, Reform has partnered with African & Eastern to offer all quiz participants a discount in their stores. Just make sure you have a valid liquor license. Anyone in the UAE can join the quiz, but you must be based in the country to play.

Prizes will be awarded to the teams who win first, second and third place positions, so be sure to swat up on your general knowledge over the next few days.

At Home with Reform Social & Grill, Friday April 3, 1pm to 3pm, Dhs150 for two or Dhs210 for four. Tel: (04) 454 2638. @reformdubai

Image: Unsplash