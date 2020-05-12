The tests will begin next week…

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported a joint announcement from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NECDMA) that certain groups within the UAE will be eligible for free Covid-19 tests from next week.

It’s a directive that’s come from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces,

Those groups include Emirati citizens, pregnant women, people of determination and residents over the age of 50.

The tests will also be available to those showing symptoms of the virus and those that have been in close proximity to individuals that have already tested positive for coronavirus.

It’s all in line with the government’s ambitions to ensure the country is equipped with the best preventative measures to safeguard the lives of citizens and residents during the current pandemic.

Health authorities will announce the timing of these tests, and how to apply for them, shortly.

If you don’t qualify for the free test, you can still book a paid one for Dhs370 through the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) app.

With mobile testing centres, drive through testing sites and now these free tests for at-risk groups, the UAE is doing everything it can to make sure those that need the tests have access to them.

With today being International Nurses Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also took time to show his appreciation for the frontline health workers battling the Covid-19 threat.

Images: Unsplash