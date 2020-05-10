Looking to get creative in the kitchen? All it takes is a quick search on the internet and you’ll receive numerous results. However, not all the videos and recipes you’ll encounter are up to par with wonky camerawork, incomplete instructions, or maybe a presenter who drones on too much.

In order to help you save your time and energy for the actual cooking process, What’s On has teamed up with True Aussie Lamb and Beef and celebrated TV chef Tarek Ibrahim who will be sharing some of their favourite recipes over the holy month of Ramadan which you can try at home.

This week, True Aussie shows us how to make Australian lamb loin with butternut squash and lime yoghurt

Check out the video below and then scroll down to get a list of the ingredients and the method to prepare this simple yet delicious dish.

Serves: 4 (or one very hungry couple)

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 60 minutes