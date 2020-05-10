How to: Cook Australian lamb loin with butternut squash and lime yoghurt
Sponsored: Part three of the True Aussie Ramadan cooking series. This week, Chef Tarek Ibrahim brings you a simple and delicious recipe you can try at home…
Looking to get creative in the kitchen? All it takes is a quick search on the internet and you’ll receive numerous results. However, not all the videos and recipes you’ll encounter are up to par with wonky camerawork, incomplete instructions, or maybe a presenter who drones on too much.
In order to help you save your time and energy for the actual cooking process, What’s On has teamed up with True Aussie Lamb and Beef and celebrated TV chef Tarek Ibrahim who will be sharing some of their favourite recipes over the holy month of Ramadan which you can try at home.
This week, True Aussie shows us how to make Australian lamb loin with butternut squash and lime yoghurt
Check out the video below and then scroll down to get a list of the ingredients and the method to prepare this simple yet delicious dish.
Serves: 4 (or one very hungry couple)
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 60 minutes
Here’s what you’ll need:
1 kg Australian lamb loin
1 medium butternut squash, sliced
6 large plum tomatoes, sliced and oven roasted
1/2 cup Greek yoghurt
2 tbsp sugar
3cm piece ginger, grated/
1 1/2 tsp lemon juice
2 garlic cloves
Olive oil
30g cashew nuts
1/4 tsp cardamom
Black pepper to taste
Salt to taste
Method
1. In a medium saucepan, roast cashew nuts. Set aside.
2. Next, heat olive oil. Place the lamb and cook both sides until browned. Remove from the stove and bake at 350 F (180 C) for 30 minutes.
3. Place the butternut squash on a parchment-lined baking sheet greased with olive oil. Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons of salt and a good grind of black pepper. Drizzle with the remaining tablespoon of oil, and roast for 30-40 minutes until golden brown. Set aside to cool.
4. For the lime yogurt, mix well the Greek yogurt, ginger, garlic, pepper, lemon juice, sugar, cardamom and olive oil in a small bowl and keep in the fridge until ready to serve.
5. Spread the squash out on a large platter and layer the tomatoes in between. Top with slices of the lamb. Drizzle over the lime yogurt, sprinkle with cashews and serve.
Bon appetit!
