Will Dubai follow suit soon?

The private hotel beaches in Ras Al Khaimah are already open, but after a nod from the emirate’s Public Services Department and the Department of Economic Devlopment, public beaches have also got the go-ahead to reopen.

As of today, beaches will be open at a reduced 30 per cent capacity, with a ban still in place for children under 12 and adults over 60.

Strict social distancing space of two metres between people will be enforced, with a maximum of five individuals in each party, regardless of familial connection.

Face masks and gloves must be worn at all times.

The RAK Public Services Department also took time to remind people that barbecuing on the beaches is prohibited.

The beaches are being monitored and any violators will be fined.

It’s important to note that the movement restrictions that are part of the National Disinfection Programme still apply between 8pm and 6am in the emirate.

Other reopening facilities in Ras Al Khaimah include malls and both men’s and women’s salons.

With public beaches opening in RAK now, the natural inclination is to wonder when other emirates might follow.

At the moment, some private hotel beaches in Dubai — like Cove Beach and Nikki Beach — have reopened for daycations, but access to public beaches remains prohibited.

This week guidelines for the reopening of private hotel beaches in Abu Dhabi was also announced, although at the time of writing, no stretches of shoreline in the capital have received sign-off.

