With the UAE currently doing all it can to combat the spread of COVID-19, sterilisation is at the height of priorities. Now things have just got a little more technical, as bots are set to be introduced at Abu Dhabi airports.

The unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) will disinfect Abu Dhabi Airports, using real-time video and high-speed 4G data connection. Remote-control capability will ensure its operators safety.

The CodiBot is set to be piloted at Abu Dhabi International Airport throughout May. The bots’ responsibility will be to to disinfect staff areas, cargo facilities and even aircrafts, reducing the risk of human exposure and self-contamination whilst aircrafts are being sterilised.

The UGV’s come as an addition to an already strict list of measures for sterilisation at Abu Dhabi airport. These include thermal screening, nasal swabbing, and polymerase chain reaction testing, in line with the recommendations by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap).

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports said, “We can reassure passengers and our frontline staff that we are taking all precautionary measures to ensure their safety.”

He added, “we have a clear responsibility to ensure our spaces remain clear of any virus threat. By deploying artificial intelligence, we add another layer of protection and build on our comprehensive response to the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Currently, Abu Dhabi-based airline, Etihad, are operating flights to repatriate foreign nationals stuck in the UAE back to their home countries, as well as facilitating the repatriation of UAE citizens that are stuck abroad.

In the latest update to Etihad’s flight plans, it was recently announced that it is suspending all online ticket sales for flights up until June 16. Previously the airline had been accepting bookings for passenger flights from mid May.

Image: Getty