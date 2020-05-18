Saadiyat Beach Clubs’ delivery service proudly raises the steaks…

Ok so we can’t hook you up with their dreamy blue views just yet, but we can help your tastebuds experience some of that Saadiyat Beach Club high life.

They’ve teamed up with esteemed eateries, BOA American Steakhouse and KOI Japanese Restaurant to create a menu that offers the best of both surf and turf.

Available to order through the Zomato.com website and app from Tuesday May 19, 2020, you’ll be able to get smoked ribs, roasted sea bass, wagyu burgers, fresh sushi, poke bowls, gourmet salads, and desserts, delivered in around 30 minutes.

And with Eid Al Fitr just around the corner, it feels like the perfect time to treat yourself to some deluxe desert island dining.

There are also offers plenty of healthy options, vegetarian-friendly bites, luxurious side dishes, blended fruit drinks and, can we all please take a moment to salivate over the thought of their double chocolate fudge cake.

With prices for mains starting at around Dhs55, we’re all in for affordable fine dining with fast food turn around times.

And for those thinking, ‘well this is all fantastic, but when will we be able to take a dip in the soothing waters of their pool and shoreline?’ We can perhaps offer you a ray of hope.

The venue teased on Instagram that they’re “waiting to welcome you soon. Stay tuned”

You might also like The 17 best delivery and take-away iftars in Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saadiyat Beach Club (@saadiyatbeachclub) on May 14, 2020 at 6:04am PDT

Consider us tuned, masked, and ready to dive-in whilst adhering to minimum social distancing guidelines.

Images: Provided/Instagram