More than 200 frontline medical workers have been rewarded for their efforts…

In a show of appreciation for their work at the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic, 212 doctors have been granted a 10-year golden card visa in Dubai.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement on Wednesday.

According to an article on sheikhmohammed.ae, Sheikh Mohammed thanked the healthcare workers for their “selfless dedication to caring for infected patients”.

The doctors work in various specialisations for the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and have been key to containing the spread of Covid-19 in Dubai and the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE will successfully overcome the crisis thanks to the strong solidarity between various segments of UAE society in the face of challenges.

The director general of DHA, Humaid Al Qutami, thanked Sheikh Mohammed on behalf of all doctors, saying “This gesture will further boost their morale and encourage them in their efforts to provide the highest quality of medical care for patients infected by the virus.”

Al Qutami praised the efforts of local and expatriate doctors, “who have demonstrated high levels of agility and flexibility and worked long hours to provide care for patients. By demonstrating selfless dedication in caring for others, they have played significant roles in helping Dubai and the UAE contain the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 10-year golden visa was announced in May last year, and can be awarded to doctors, scientists, innovators, researchers, investors and entrepreneurs across a range of fields.

The renewable visa grants residence in the UAE for 10 years. Notable recipients of the golden visa include football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Luís Figo and Roberto Carlos; tennis champion Novak Djokovic; and Danú Theatre Founder and director Padraig Downey.