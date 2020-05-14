It’s exciting news for Dubai’s keen cyclists…

If you’re one of Dubai’s keen cyclists, we bet you can’t wait to step away from the at-home exercise bike and stretch it out on the open road. Well, finally, you can, as Dubai’s popular Al Qudra Cycle Track, is now re-open.

Additionally, if you don’t have your own bike, the bike rental shop at Al Qudra is also open to the public. Anyone wishing to hire a bicycle and helmet will have to follow strict safety measures, including wearing a mask and gloves at all time, and adhering to social distancing measures.

The Al Qudra Cycling Track will be open from 2pm to 9pm on weekdays, and 7.30am to 8pm on weekends during Ramadan. The track, located around 30 minutes from the centre of Dubai, stretches across 86 kilometres with unparalleled desert views.

Dubai government officials, from the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management confirmed on Tuesday, May 12, that outdoor activities, including cycling, can now resume. Cyclists using the track must cycle in groups of no more than two at a time. Hand sanitiser should be used at all times.

For those who do need to hire equipment, head to the Trek Bicycle Store, on Al Qudra Road, Seih Al Salam, close to the Al Qudra cycle track.

Kesh Malli, general manager of Trek Bicycle Store, said, “We are sanitising and thoroughly washing bikes and helmets before and after each use. We have a strict ‘no mask, no gloves, no service policy’. Customers must practise social distancing”.

The UAE has a number of awesome cycling tracks, from car-free tracks to desert stretches and cycling paths in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The sport has become hugely popular in the UAE over the last few years, with more and more people taking it up.

On your bike!

Al Qudra Cycling track, Dubai, open from 2pm to 9pm on weekdays, and 7.30am to 8pm on weekends during Ramadan. trekbikes.ae

