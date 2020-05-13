Strict measures are in place, including a cap on the number of people per group…

If you’ve been craving some wide open space, then you’ll welcome the latest news from the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. On Tuesday, May 12, the committee approved a number of minor updates to safety guidelines in Dubai.

These revised protocols see restrictions ease in a number of key areas. These include shopping malls and retailers, public transport, private beaches and water sports.

Dubai’s public parks have also been given the green light to reopen, according to Emirates news agency WAM. There will be “strict enforcement of specific preventive measures, including ensuring gatherings do not exceed five people.”

In keeping with Dubai’s broader precautionary measures, a face mask must be worn at all times when outside the home.

Outdoor exercise

A circular issued by Dubai Tourism yesterday states that outdoor sports and recreational activities are now permitted in open spaces. The sports singled out in the announcement include cycling, water sports and skydiving.

WAM states that “comprehensive preventive measures have to be maintained while engaging in these sporting activities.”

Group sizes for outdoor sports and recreation have been beefed up to five people per group. Previously, group exercise had been capped at three people, including the trainer. There’s been no official movement on the maximum time limit of two hours for outdoor exercise.

When restrictions first began to ease in Dubai, there was some confusion as to whether children under the age of 12 were allowed to exercise outdoors. Dubai Media Office clarified this last week, saying “Children may accompany their parents to walk in their neighbourhood for one to two hours, so long as they are taking the right precautions of adhering to the social distancing measures, limiting the number to three people only and wearing face masks.”

Now, parents are welcoming the news that Dubai’s public parks are allowed to reopen, giving little ones some much needed space to exercise safely.