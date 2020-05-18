The UAE summer is definitely here…

Without quite knowing how we got here, we’re well on our way through May, and that means the UAE summer is well and truly here. Unsurprisingly, it’s set to be another hot one this week, with temperatures reaching heights of 44 degrees celsius.

Throughout the week, it’s set to be fair to partly cloudy. Those out and about might experience some humidity at times, with levels reaching up to 85 per cent in coastal areas and 80 per cent in internal areas.

Generally, the outlook is pretty good, with some low to moderate winds at times. If you can stand the heat, why not head to one of Dubai’s parks that have just reopened, for a chill-out day?

On Tuesday, May 18, the weather is set to be fair to partly cloudy, with some convective clouds gathering by the afternoon time. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust in some areas.

It’s another fair one on Wednesday, May 19, with light winds causing blowing dust and freshening things up a bit. Some convective clouds are expected to roll in by Thursday, May 20, with winds reaching up to 38kmph.

Ready for the weekend, Friday’s outlook is fair to partly cloudy too, with some light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds. It’s the perfect kind of weather if you’re planning on hanging out on your balcony this weekend.

Many of the UAE’s hotels are now open for staycations, so if you’re in the mood for a change of scenery, check out these 10 city, pool and beach breaks in the UAE.

@NCMS_media

Image: Getty