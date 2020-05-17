Miracle Cave and the Glasshouse will reopen with social distancing measures in place…

Quranic Park was one of Dubai’s biggest attractions to open in 2019, even making it onto Time Magazine’s list of the 100 best places to visit. The 60-hectare park attracted thousands of visitors in its first few months but temporarily closed in March 2020.

According to Gulf News, Dubai Municipality has confirmed Quranic Park will reopen to the public on Monday May 18. The public park is included in phase two of a three-part plan to open all parks by Monday May 25.

Not only will visitors be able to enjoy the luscious stretch of green surrounding the attraction, but the Miracle Cave and the Glasshouse will also be reopening.

Miracle Cave depicts all of the miracles in the Holy Quran revolving around the Prophets. The Glasshouse is home to 29 different plants and trees which are mentioned in the Quran and The Sunnah.

Dubai Municipality have organised the reopening with several strict rules in place. Groups of people should exceed no more than five at a time, and as per regulations everyone should wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

The Quranic Park is located at Al Khawaneej, close to Mushrif Park and entry to the park is free, but a ticket fee of Dhs5 is required to enter the Glass House and the Cave of Miracles.

The report stated that Quranic Park is one of 70 public parks reopening on May 17, which also includes neighbourhood parks and pond parks. On May 25 the remaining number will reopen, including Mushrif Park, Al Mamzar Park, Al Khor Park, Zabeel Park and Safa Park.