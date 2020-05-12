How the UAE’s clinics are providing healthcare in the age of Covid-19…

If you’re trying to stay home and maintain social distance, have a chronic illness or are just feeling a little under the weather, a trip to your local clinic might feel like a daunting prospect right now.

Thankfully, the nation’s leading healthcare providers have launched a range of tech-enabled facilities for remote consultations with medical experts.

Find out how to access these literal lifelines:

MoHAP

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched ‘virtual clinics’ offering consultation for paediatric, pregnancy, medical, nursing, pharmaceutical, mental health, nutrition, rehabilitation, physiotherapy and other services. The remote care is provided by the ministry-run hospitals, and can be accessed through the MoHAP app or website. You can even go through an online Covid-19 consultation with the virtual doctor.

Aster Clinics

Aster Clinics is offering video and telephone consultations. Call (04) 4400500 to book with a wide range of specialists or head to the asterclinic.ae and fill in the online form for a free video call with one of the healthcare provider’s doctors.

Prime Health

Call (04) 7070777 to book your Tele Prime phone appointment. Services include diagnoses and prescriptions, and they’ll even organise home pharmacy deliveries.

Medcare

Medcare is offering the ability to immediately connect with their doctors. You can book blood tests and x-rays, order medications, talk to doctors about health concerns and get lab results all via video consultations on the medcare.ae website.

